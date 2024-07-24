Cadence OTC - Women's Health Resources

Dr. Ali Rodriguez is a board-certified OBGYN passionate about women's health. It's important for all women to feel empowered and educated so they can make informed choices about their health.

There are many options for birth control, from over the counter choices like condoms to those that require a doctors visit or prescription like pills and IUDs.

The morning after pill can help prevent a pregnancy from forming. This is not the same as an abortion pill, which ends an already formed pregnancy. Cadence OTC morning after pill is available without a prescription at most retailers and costs less than $25.

