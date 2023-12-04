Cabot Creamery - World's Best Cheddar

Watch Now
Cabot Creamery is a co-op bringing together more than 500 dairy farming families around the country.

The high-quality milk produced by Cabot farm families throughout New England and New York is crafted into dairy products including, “The World’s Best Cheddar," other styles of cheese, butter, Greek yogurt, sour cream, dips and other specialty products. When you buy Cabot products, profits go directly back to the farmers.

This holiday season, everyone can celebrate with Cabot. Cabot naturally aged Cheddar has zero grams of lactose which means those with lactose intolerance can still enjoy!

Try Cabot in this delicious Richardson Farm's Smashed Brussels Sprouts With Cheese recipe, or find more recipes here.

Learn more about Cabot here.

