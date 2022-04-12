Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Cabot Creamery - National Grilled Cheese Day

Posted at 1:04 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 13:04:29-04

It's National Grilled Cheese day, and Cabot cheeses make for the perfect ooey, gooey sandwich.

Cabot Creamery is a farmer owned cooperative with a hundred-year history. The coop is supported by more than 700 farming families who provide milk for products and also act as owners of the company. The farmers have a commitment to quality products and a passion for their communities. Cabot Creamery is a certified B Corp.

Grilled cheese starts with the perfect buttered bread. Check out Cabot's full library of recipes, including Pesto Arugula Grilled Cheese, Cheddar Pear Panini, and more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019