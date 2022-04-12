Cabot Creamery - National Grilled Cheese Day

It's National Grilled Cheese day, and Cabot cheeses make for the perfect ooey, gooey sandwich.

Cabot Creamery is a farmer owned cooperative with a hundred-year history. The coop is supported by more than 700 farming families who provide milk for products and also act as owners of the company. The farmers have a commitment to quality products and a passion for their communities. Cabot Creamery is a certified B Corp.

Grilled cheese starts with the perfect buttered bread. Check out Cabot's full library of recipes, including Pesto Arugula Grilled Cheese, Cheddar Pear Panini, and more here.