Cabot Creamery - Grilled Skillet Enchiladas

Posted at 12:58 PM, Jul 12, 2022
Cabot Creamery Cooperative is supported by more than 700 farming families who provide milk for products and also act as owners of the company. The farmers have a commitment to quality products and a passion for their communities.

In the heat of summer, the last thing you want to do is cook over a hot stove. Change up your grilling routine with grilled skillet enchiladas!

Cabot Creamery shredded cheese, shingle cheese, and sour cream come together for a cheesy delight that the whole family will love! Swap out the sour cream for plain Greek yogurt for a guilt-free alternative!

Learn more and find more recipes here.

