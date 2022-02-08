Watch
Cabot Creamery Cooperative - Valentine's Day

Posted at 1:10 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 13:11:40-05

This Valentine's Day, leave the chocolates and the flowers behind and opt for something a little outside the box.

Cabot Creamery Cooperative recently celebrated 102 years, and is looking forward to another 100. Cabot Creamery is known for it's award winning range of cheddar cheeses, as well as their pioneering business model and steps towards sustainability.

You can use these award winning cheese in recipes like their Greek Yogurt Cheddar Biscuits. These easy and delicious biscuits incorporate Cabot light cheese and Greek yogurt in place of butter.

Learn more and find more recipes here.

