Cabot Creamery Cooperative - October 2023

Posted at 2:01 PM, Oct 10, 2023
October is National Cooperative Month. A cooperative, or co-op, is a business that is owned and operated by and for the benefit of its members. Cabot Creamery is a co-op bringing together more than 500 dairy farming families around the country.

The high-quality milk produced by Cabot farm families throughout New England and New York is crafted into dairy products including, “The World’s Best Cheddar," other styles of cheese, butter, Greek yogurt, sour cream, dips and other specialty products. When you buy Cabot products, profits go directly back to the farmers.

Cabot Creamery is also a certified B-corp, dedicated to leaving the environment and their communities better than they found it.

Learn more about Cabot here.

