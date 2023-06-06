Cabot Creamery Cooperative - National Dairy Month

June is National Dairy Month and Cabot Creamery Cooperative has some creative ways to include dairy in your diet.

One ounce of Cabot Cheddar has as much protein as an egg, making it a power packed option to add protein to your diet. Cabot Cheddars also contain zero grams of lactose and are gluten free, making them a great choice for anyone with dietary restrictions.

Cabot cheese is simply made with milk, salt and cheese making cultures. This simple recipe has won Cabot every major award for taste. Try your favorite Cabot Cheese on recipes like these Summer Vegetable Home Fries.

Learn more and find more recipes here.