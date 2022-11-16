Cabot Creamery - Butter

You might know Cabot Creamery for their delicious cheeses, but did you know they also make award winning butter? Cabot Butter comes in both salted and unsalted varieties for all your baking and cooking needs!

Cabot Creamery Cooperative has been farmer owned since 1919. They are a certified B Corp and Cabot Butter recently earned the top spot at the World Dairy Expo.

Try Cabot Salted Butter in the Richardson Farm’s Smashed Brussels Sprouts With Cheese, submitted by one of Cabot's very own farming families!

Find more recipes and information here.