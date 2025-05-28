Bush's Beans brings the magic of Bluey into your kitchen

If you’re a parent or spend much time with a child these days, chances are you know who Bluey and her sister Bingo are! The hit show is full of memorable moments for the whole family. Now, they’ve partnered with another familiar brand to bring the magic of Bluey into your kitchen.

To celebrate the debut of Bush’s Bluey Baked Beans, mom, actress, and entrepreneur Ashley Tisdale partnered with Bush’s to help inspire families to play chef together, serve up recipes and make mealtime memorable.

Inspired by bean antics in fan-favorite episodes, the new offering brings iconic Bluey moments off the screen and onto the plate. Whether it’s serving up baked beans in your own “Fancy Restaurant” or picking up beans for dinner like the “Grannies,” the new product aims to turn mealtime into playful, flavor-packed fun.

