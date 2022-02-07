Burnout to Balance with Patricia Bannan

Everyone experiences time of stress, but when that stress causes so much emotional disconnect that you become numb or disengaged from feeling anything, you're experiencing burnout. More than 1/3 of women report feeling burned out in the last two years, and that can lead to worsening health but physically and mentally.

Dietitian Patricia Bannan's new book From Burnout to Balance focuses on for main areas burnout can affect.

Mood - boost your mood with a delicious fig and grapefruit salad.

Immunity - mushrooms are a great source of calcium, b vitamins, and if they've been UV exposed, they're the best source of vitamin D in the produce section!

We make over 200 food decisions per day. Take the stress out with no fuss dinners that use pantry staples.

Learn more and find the recipes here.