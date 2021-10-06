Building for God Community Foundation - October 2021

Building for God Community Foundation (BFGCF) is a nonprofit organization that partners with local, private, growth-oriented nonprofits in and around the Baltimore area who align with their mission.

BFGCF recognizes these nonprofits as Champions in Life and, as a Champion, they not only receive grant funds, but they also receive the professional and personal support and partnership of our volunteer Board Members. Our Board Members provide their expertise and personal support in a variety of areas, like strategic planning, business development, accounting, and so much more.

Learn more here.