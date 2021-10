Building for God Community Foundation has been serving Baltimore's local, private, and growth -oriented non-profit organizations since 2007.

In addition to annual grants, it's ‘40 plus’ person volunteer board provides interactive and ongoing support of its "Champions in Life" through their business skills, career acumen, and life experiences.

Please visit BuildingForGod.org to learn more about how you can help the Foundation support numerous non-profits in and around Baltimore City.