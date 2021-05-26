Building for God Community Foundation - May 2021

Building for God Community Foundation (BFGCF) has been keeping busy during the pandemic, and there is no stopping their momentum!

At the height of the pandemic, they launched Feed the Front Lines, a joint program with local restaurants that provides individual meals to front-line workers. Since April 2020, they have delivered more than 3,000 meals to front line workers.

In 2020, BFGCF also continued their partnerships with several nonprofit organizations in and around Baltimore and welcomed 3 new Champion in Life Grant Award recipients, bringing their total partnerships to 7! BFGCF not only provides grant funds to these recognized nonprofits, but its volunteer Board Members also provide professional skills and expertise in a variety of areas, like strategic planning, accounting, and business development.

Most importantly, BFGCF recently created The Perseverando Society, a membership arm of the Foundation that allows its members to join arms with the Foundation in bettering our community and providing support to local, private, growth-oriented nonprofits.

Learn more about the work Building For God Community Foundation is doing here.