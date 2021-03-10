Building for God Community Foundation March 2021 - Community Challenge '21

In lieu of an in-person Champion in Life Celebration, Building for God Community Foundation is launching a 10-minute per day, week-long Celebration of its 2021 Champions in Life, existing Champions and partners and special alumni.

People are invited to learn more about great local nonprofits like the Baltimore Hunger Project, Safe Alternative Foundation for Education, Touching Young Lives, Brown Memorial Tutoring Program, Mentoring Mentors, Safe and Sound Schools Maryland, Family Survivor Network, and more.

Take the time to learn about these fantastic local grassroots nonprofits who are achieving great things in their communities every day. Donations help BFGCF support their efforts through financial grants, as well as engage professional services and expertise.

Learn more here.