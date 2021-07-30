Building for God Community Foundation - July 30

BFGCF's Champion in Life Grant Award Program offers grant funds to deserving local, private, and growth-oriented nonprofits. In addition, recipients receive professional and personal support in the form of BFGCF’s Volunteer Board members, who donate their time and expertise in a variety of areas, like accounting, strategic planning, business development, etc.

Building for God Community Foundation's (BFGCF) 2022 Champion in Life Grant Award application is open until Saturday, July 31. Applying organizations must be in business for at least three (3) years and be a registered 501(c)(3) organization.