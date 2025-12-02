The Building for God Community Foundation’s Champion in Life Partnership Program offers highly-motivated nonprofit leaders an opportunity to work closely with highly accomplished business leaders to plan, measure, and launch initiatives defined as essential to growth and attainment of enterprise self-sufficiency.





The Building for God Community Foundation helps nonprofit organizations like The Agoge Project

Building for God Community Foundation helps amplify the good of organizations like The Agoge Project

The program benefits organizations like The Agoge Project, a holistic youth development program that utilizes boxing, martial arts, and physical fitness to provide a platform for kids to succeed. In 2024, The Agoge Project provided more than 1600 hours of service through after school programs. These programs offer boxing and grappling classes, academic support, mentorship, workforce development skills, and so much more.

The dedicated professionals who run non-profits like The Agoge Project all have deep passion for their cause, but may be lacking some of the business skills to fully realize their vision. The Building for God Community Foundation’s Champion in Life Partnership Program pairs these directors with their own business mentors to help grow.

Learn more about the Building for God Community Foundation here.