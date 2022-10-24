Building for God Community Foundation - Community Cup 2022

Building for God Community Foundation (BFGCF) hosted its 15th Annual Community Cup Golf Invitational on Monday, October 10 to raise funds and awareness of their mission and their Champion in Life Program, which awards grant funds to local, private, growth-oriented nonprofits.

BFGCF partners and works with each Champion during their grant term with the help of their Board Members and volunteers who are willing to share their time, skillsets, and experience with each Champion, so that these organizations may flourish, grow, and sustain their efforts in the future.

To learn more about BFGCF, the Cup, and Champion in Life Program, click here.