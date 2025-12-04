The Building for God Community Foundation’s Champion in Life Partnership Program offers highly-motivated nonprofit leaders an opportunity to work closely with highly accomplished business leaders to plan, measure, and launch initiatives defined as essential to growth and attainment of enterprise self-sufficiency.





The Building for God Community Foundation supports local charities

Building for God Community Foundation champions Safe Alternative Foundation for Education

Current Champion in Life partner Safe Alternative Foundation for Education is dedicated to helping young people understand the value of education both inside and outside the classroom. The organization emphasizes academic learning and the importance of having a solid backup plan for life. Through its Safe Center, an after-school program designed for middle school students, Safe Alternative provides a supportive environment where kids can grow, learn, and develop essential life skills. The foundation is now launching a new workforce development center focused on trades and hands-on career pathways. Recognizing that college isn’t the right fit for everyone, the program offers practical training and guidance, reinforcing the belief that education comes in many forms and every young person deserves access to a path that suits their strengths.

The Building for God Community Foundation plays a key role in helping nonprofits like Safe Alternative bring their visions to life. By supporting their mission and providing resources and mentorship that strengthen program and skills, Building for God contributes to meaningful, lasting change.