Budget Friendly Grilling Tips

With summer upon us, it’s no surprise that Americans are looking for new mouthwatering recipes to fire up on the grill. This year, 85% of grilling menus will include beef, especially on high-grilling holidays like July 4th and Labor Day.

Beef can fit into any meal budget. Buying in bulk can help save as much as $2 per pound. Stretch your dollar by planning meals out ahead of time or looking for retailer deals. You can always freeze for later too!

Once you have the perfect cut of meat, use plenty of your favorite seasonings and cook on a hot, oiled grill. Don't forget to let your meat rest for about five minutes before cutting to keep the juices in!

Learn more and find recipes here.