Brothers Services shares tips for summer energy efficiency

Hot and humid August weather can mean higher energy bills, but Brothers Services has some tips to stay cool at home and while paying the bills.

The 'building envelope' is the separation between interior and exterior environments that serves to help keep cool air inside in the summer and heat in the winter. The best way to improve overall energy efficiency is to focus on components of the building envelope, including siding, windows, doors, roofs, and attics.





Brothers Services can help make your home more energy efficient

Insulated siding helps slow transfer of energy, helping to keep cool air in when it's hot outside. Windows or doors that are more than a decade old may need replacing - check for gaps or cracks around edges or molding. Attics can also trap heat, making your AC work overtime to compensate. Brothers Services can help with your energy efficiency projects, and while it may be tempting to wait, costs of energy, materials, and labor may all go up over time.

Summer heat can also bring intense storms. If you're expecting a storm, secure loose objects in the yard like toys or seating, and be aware and proactive about any leaks. If you have significant storm damage, Brothers can also help in the insurance process.

