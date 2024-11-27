Brooks Financial Group’s family legacy shines at the Turkey Bowl

With strong ties to the community, Brooks Financial Group, Inc. has been the Title Sponsor of the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl since 2014.

For Michael and Paul Brooks, the Turkey Bowl has been a family tradition - dating back to the very first game when their grandfather was the Calvert Hall team captain!

The Calvert Hall - Loyola Blakefield game is the longest standing Catholic school rivalry in the country, and Brooks Financial is proud to bring these communities together to support the student athletes, the school staff, and their families.

The entire team at Brooks Financial Group sends their best to all of the players and coaches and would like to wish everyone a very happy Thanksgiving.

Tune into WMAR on Wednesday night at 7:30 for the Brooks Financial Group Kickoff Special, and join us for the Rice, Murtha & Psoras Turkey Bowl Game Day Special at 9am Thanksgiving day, followed by the Brooks Financial Turkey Bowl at 10:00!

