Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Brooks Financial Group - Turkey Bowl 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:33 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 14:33:10-05

Brooks Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1992 with the goal of serving the relationships in our care in every aspect of their financial lives—both personal and professional.

Brooks Financial Group has been the proud title sponsor of the Turkey Bowl since 2013. A community and family tradition for 100 years, the Turkey Bowl football game features two wonderful local high schools - Calvert Hall College High School and Loyola Blakefield.

Brooks Financial Group, along with its many Calvert Hall and Loyola graduates, is proud to be a part of this community and wish all of this year’s players, coaches, and fans a wonderful Thanksgiving and a successful game!

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019