Britney Ruby Miller - 5 Star Life

Posted at 3:13 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 15:13:57-04

Britney Ruby Miller is CEO of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment where she leads a team of more than 500 employees across 7 luxury steakhouses. They strive for 5 stars in all of their restaurants, and Britney has applied that philosophy in her new book 5 Star Life.

Miller has overcome many obstacles in her life, including infertility, health problems, family issues, and more. She credits her faith, her family, and her own values for the amazing life she now leads, and knows firsthand the hard work it took to live a 5 stat life.

5 Star Life is full of inspiration and tips for perusing your own excellence. Pick it up wherever books are sold.

Learn more here.

