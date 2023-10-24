Brightwood Club - Power of Age 2023

Brightwood Club is Maryland’s premier boutique 60+ Independent Living Community. Residents at Brightwood purchase their homes and have full design and renovation control over their homes.

At Brightwood, you age in your own home, but it’s far safer with support and wonderful community & services such as: exceptional dining, weekly housekeeping, weekly linen service (even freshly ironed sheets!), personal shoppers who will deliver your groceries right to your door twice a week, transportation to take you to and from all your medical appointments, 24/7 first response from our full time security and/or nursing staff, 24/7 armed security and manned concierge-style front desk, landscaping, arts and entertainment and more!

Residents can enjoy a number of on site clubs and activities, and there are also options for off-site experiences to area attractions, dining, and shopping.

Learn more here.