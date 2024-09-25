Breyanzi brings hope for patients with blood cancer

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in adults.

Breyanzi is an FDA approved CAR-T therapy for patients who have not responded to one or more first line therapies or have experienced relapse. The one-time infusion uses the patients own T cells by collecting and modifying them to target and kill lymphoma cells.

Speak with your care team to see if Breyanzi is right for you. If Breyanzi is part of your treatment plan, it's important to have consistent visits with your health team.

Learn more here.