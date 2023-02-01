Brad Taylor - The Devil's Ransom

New York Times bestselling author Brad Taylor is back with his seventeenth novel featuring Pike Logan.

The Devil's Ransom delves into the underbelly of technological attacks. Set during the fall of Afghanistan, Logan and the other members of the counter-terrorism Taskforce are on a mission to save an American asset while dealing with a massive treasure hunt and an insidious ransomware attack.

Brad Taylor is a former Special Forces officer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. In addition to the Logan Pike series, Taylor is also a security consultant.

