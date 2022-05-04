Watch
BPW Assessment and Consultation Services provides psychological assessments for children, adolescents, and adults struggling with a wide range of socio-emotional, behavioral, cognitive, and/or learning challenges.

Evaluations can inform the diagnosis and treatment of mental health disorders related to, for example, ADHD, learning disabilities, cognitive impairment, mood, and personality.

BPW psychologists will provide diagnostic clarity and treatment recommendations through observations, clinical interviews, record review, collateral information gathering, and psychological testing. Treatments can range from talk therapy to medications to holistic and nutritional services.

