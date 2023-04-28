It's time to sip outside the lines with Boyd Cru Wines.

Owners Matthew and Jon'll Boyd started the business during COVID, turning their life-long passion for wines into a bona fide business - and breaking some barriers along the way. Only 1% of winemakers in the US are Black and Boyd Cru Wines is the first Black owned winery in Maryland.

Boyd Cru has partnered with Crossvines and the Montgomery County Revenue Authority, a facility dedicated to breaking down the barriers of entry in wine making by offering their production facilities and offsetting those costs for the business.

Learn more about Boyd Cru here.