Box Hill Pizzeria and Crab Cakes

Posted at 1:42 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 13:42:15-04

Nestled in Hartford County, Maryland, Box Hill Crab Cakes & Pizzeria has discovered the secret to keeping patrons coming back for over 40 years: great crab cakes and great service!

The Kanaras family has grown BHP into the beloved community staple that it is today, expanding its offerings to include Greek, American, and Italian cuisine. The world famous crab cakes are made fresh with the best jumbo and colossal crab meat with no filler.

Other menu offerings include pizza, subs, salads, and more. There are vegan and vegetarians options available, so Box Hill Pizzeria is the perfect place for everyone to find something they love!

Shipping on Box Hill's award winning crab cakes is available now - use code BHP2023 for $5 off shipping!

