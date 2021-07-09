Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Boost with Facebook Good Ideas Festival

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:54 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 14:54:06-04

Many small businesses are on the road to recovery from the pandemic, and this summer Facebook is launching their Boost with Facebook Good Ideas Festival to help these businesses even more.

The Festival spans seven weeks and is jam-packed with free seminars, resources, tools, and more to help small businesses survive, thrive, and grow. Speak with a marketing expert and network with other small business owners!

Support your local small businesses by shopping small, using the #deservetobefound hashtag to help your friends and family find great local gems. Small businesses can continue to grow by expanding their marketing, using social media to communicate and show off new products and services, and using chat to connect to customers.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020