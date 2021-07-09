Many small businesses are on the road to recovery from the pandemic, and this summer Facebook is launching their Boost with Facebook Good Ideas Festival to help these businesses even more.

The Festival spans seven weeks and is jam-packed with free seminars, resources, tools, and more to help small businesses survive, thrive, and grow. Speak with a marketing expert and network with other small business owners!

Support your local small businesses by shopping small, using the #deservetobefound hashtag to help your friends and family find great local gems. Small businesses can continue to grow by expanding their marketing, using social media to communicate and show off new products and services, and using chat to connect to customers.

Learn more here.