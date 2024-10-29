Book a visit with Santa Todd to help Gold in Fight's mission of supporting kids with cancer

When Army veteran Todd Bishop was gifted a Santa suit by a former classmate, he immediately wondered how to use it to provide purpose for others through selfless service to the community.

Mike Griffith, another retired veteran, is the director of Gold in Fight, a charity supporting kids fighting cancer. Gold in Fight offers financial and emotional support to these children and their families and is a volunteer run organization.

Booking a home photo session, visit or event with Santa Todd helps support the amazing work Gold in Fight does. All proceeds from Santa Todd's events are donated to Gold in Fight. Last year, Santa Todd raised more than $18,500 for GIF.

