Bobbie Thomas - Amazon Glow

As parents head back to the office, routines are once again disrupted. Much like two years ago, these sudden departures from the norm can feel scary and overwhelming for both parents and kids. If you or your child are experiencing anxiety about change, share your feelings together.

Video calling devices make it much easier to stay connected, but young kids can get easily distracted trying to visit through a screen. The new Amazon Glow device projects a play area onto the surface in front of each call participant, making it easy to read a bedtime story, play a game together, or have fun with tons of other activities! The projection space gives the caller opportunity to really connect, learn, and play with your child.

