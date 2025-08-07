BMore Bald expo celebrates self love, beauty, and strength

The inaugural BMore Bald Expo celebrates, elevates, and empowers the bald community - especially Black women who’ve embraced their baldness as a badge of beauty and boldness. Founded in the spirit of self-love and the fight against stigmas, BMore Bald brings together individuals impacted by alopecia, cancer, autoimmune disorders, and those who simply choose to go bald as an expression of self.





Get your tickets for the BMore Bald Expo

BeMore Bald expo celebrates self love, beauty, and strength

The schedule of events includes a welcome mixer, workshops and professional resources, the Bald Night Out gala, and a Be Bald About It brunch to finish out the weekend.

The weekend also includes a fashion show to showcase how beautiful bald can be at any age!

BMore Bald will be held August 8-10 at the Doubletree by Hilton BWI. Learn more and get your tickets here.