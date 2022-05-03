BMA - Guarding the Art

For the first time in the Baltimore Museum of Art’s (BMA) history, the people who protect the art have selected the art.

Guarding the Art, an exhibition curated entirely by seventeen current and former members of the museum’s security team, is open now through July 10, 2022 with more than 25 works of art from across the BMA’s collection.

The exhibition highlights the unique perspectives of the officers and their reflections on the featured objects are drawn from their many hours in the galleries, their interactions with visitors, and their personal stories and interests. Works by Jeremy Alden, Louise Bourgeois, Sam Gilliam, Grace Hartigan, Winslow Homer, Alma W. Thomas, Mickalene Thomas, and unidentified artists from Colombia, Costa Rica, and the Solomon Islands are among those featured in the exhibition.

This exhibition is generously sponsored by the Pearlstone Family Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Legum, Kwame Webb and Kathryn Bradley, David and Elizabeth Himelfarb Hurwitz, and Michael Sherman and Carrie Tivador.

Learn more about the free exhibit here.