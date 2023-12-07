Blue Bearded Foodie - Beyoncé Renaissance

If you missed Beyoncé on tour, now's your chance to experience RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ - playing at Warehouse Cinemas in the Rotunda through December 10!

The film features Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Expect a party atmosphere with plenty of singing, dancing, and fun!

Warehouse Cinemas offers heated seats, a full service bar and tap wall, and an amazing menu full of delicious treats. In addition to their normal concessions, Warehouse will be featuring a "Break my Soul" cocktail featuring Baltimore’s own Charm City Meadworks to bring some local flavor.

Have dinner, drinks, and a movie all in one space! Renaissance is the perfect experience for girls night out, date night, and even families to enjoy together.

Learn more and buy tickets here.