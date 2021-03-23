Blood Cancer Treatment Options

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is an aggressive form of blood cancer and the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, accounting for one out of every three cases of NHL diagnosed in the United States.

Previously, an estimated 73% of DLBCL patients will relapse or not respond to treatment, however a new treatment option is giving hope to DLBCL patients.

Breyanzi is a new T cell therapy has been approved by the FDA to treat certain blood cancers.

