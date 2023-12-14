Biovanta Cold Medicine

Watch Now
It’s cold and flu season and staying healthy is top of mind. People often use common cold and flu remedies that purport to suppress symptoms, unaware that the latest science has shown that commonly used over the counter products result in prolonging the sick days and even causing secondary infections. An FDA advisory committee recently unanimously voted that phenylephrine, a common decongestant saddled with many side effects, is ineffective.

Applied Biological Laboratories has collaborated with major academic institutions and leads a team of world-renowned researchers in investigating the cause of cold and flu symptoms. They posit, as verified by other independent research, that inflammation is the cause of cold and flu symptoms.

Biovanta has been proven in published peer review scientific studies and shown in RDBPC clinical trials to dramatically alleviate symptoms in a few hours and shorten the duration of cold and flu by many days.

