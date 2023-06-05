BGE Steering Change - Public Charging Stations

BGE is leading the charge and steering change! If you've been thinking about switching to an electric vehicle (EV), the time is now.

To truly effect and effort change, BGE is installing more than 500 public charging stations for EVs throughout central Maryland. You can find a charging station through the BGE website, third party apps, or through the routing software in the car.

A level 2 charger can fully charge your vehicle in four to six hours for about five dollars. DC fast chargers are also available at public charging stations and offer a full charge in less than thirty minutes.

