BGE - Steering Change March 2023

BGE is leading the charge and steering change! If you've been thinking about switching to an electric vehicle (EV), the time is now.

EVs are available for every person and lifestyle, from sports cars to pickup trucks and everything in between. There are three types to help you make the right choice:

Hybrid - gas plus electric

Plug in hybrid - use electric for short distances, but includes a fuel tank

Full electric - no gas, plus lots of fuel savings

Other perks of EVs include federal tax incentives, limited maintenance, and cheaper fuel costs.

