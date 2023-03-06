Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

BGE - Steering Change March 2023

Posted at 1:07 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 13:07:44-05

BGE is leading the charge and steering change! If you've been thinking about switching to an electric vehicle (EV), the time is now.

EVs are available for every person and lifestyle, from sports cars to pickup trucks and everything in between. There are three types to help you make the right choice:

  • Hybrid - gas plus electric
  • Plug in hybrid - use electric for short distances, but includes a fuel tank
  • Full electric - no gas, plus lots of fuel savings

Other perks of EVs include federal tax incentives, limited maintenance, and cheaper fuel costs.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices