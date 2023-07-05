BGE - Steering Change July 2023

Watch Now
If you're interested in buying an electric vehicle (EV), BGE makes it easy to shop and compare options.

To get started, look at how far you drive on a daily basis and the charge range of vehicles you're interested in. Federal and state incentives are available for select makes and models!

You can compare your savings to your current gas vehicle using BGE's website. They also provide valuable charging information, including a map of charging stations. EVs come in models for all lifestyles, whether you're looking for a sedan, minivan, SUV, and even pickup trucks.

Learn more and start comparing here.

