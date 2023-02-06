Thinking about going electric? BGE is leading the charge and steering change.

Have you thought about going electric? The EVSmart Program at BGE is leading the charge and steering change.

Maryland has a goal of getting 300,000 electric vehicles (EVs) on the road by 2025. The EVSmart Program was designed to help people make the switch. From EV Incentives to saving at the gas pump to making a difference to your environmental footprint, EVs are the smart move.

BGE vehicles drive more than one million miles per year, and the company is taking its fleet electric with the hope of achieving net-zero emissions by 2045.

Learn more about the EVSmart program and other EV incentives here.