BGE - Steering Change April 2023

The world is changing and BGE is leading the charge. But, steering change takes know-how, and that’s what BGE is committed to providing. The charging process for electric vehicles (EVs) is even easier than stopping at the gas station. Here's what you need to know:

EVs need to be charged depending on mileage. There are two options for home charging:



Level One Chargers: Best for small batteries or plug in hybrids, these charge up to 4 miles per hour and any outlet can be used.

Level Two Chargers: This requires the same outlet as a clothes dryer and is appropriate for larger batteries and full EVs. They charge about 30 miles per hour.

Any qualified electrician can instill your charger, and chargers are readily available. The average lifespan of the EV battery is about 15- 20 years or 200,000 miles, so all those savings really add up over time.

BGE even offers a discounted charging rate if you charge overnight or at other off-peak hours. The average monthly cost to charge with the discounted rate is about $10.

Learn more here.