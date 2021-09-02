Watch
Better Sleep Health

It’s hard to underestimate the importance of sleep on our physical and mental health. Sleep helps us maintain a healthy immune system to fight off illnesses like Covid-19.

But sleep disorders, like sleep apnea, which affects more than 54 million Americans, can be dangerous if not treated correctly.

CPAP therapy is the most effective treatment for sleep apnea. CPAP devices like the AirSense 11 make therapy more comfortable, convenient, quieter, and digitally connected than ever before.

