Bestselling author Sharon Virts is launching a new Historical Fiction series, “Fields of Honor”. The series stems from Virts' first book, Masque of Honor, which will be released again in soft cover in March 2026.

The second installment in the series, Bargains of Fate will be released in June. Each book is based on real events surrounding the grandsons of founding father George Mason and is set in the American Regency period, in the 1818-1830 timeframe. Much of Virts' work is rooted right here in Maryland, where politics, honor, and ambition once collided—sometimes violently—along places like the Bladensburg dueling grounds.





Learn more about Sharon Virts' latest novel

Bestselling author Sharon Virts shares her newest novel, 'Bargains of Fate'

The stories are about choice, consequence, and character and invite readers to reconsider the myths we tell about the past. While the books all center around honor, themes of love, acceptance and forgiveness carry throughout the series.

Recently, Sharon’s book The Grays of Truth, also based on a true story in Baltimore, was named the 2025 winner for Best Historical Fiction at the International Book Awards. In 2026, Sharon plans on revising the third book of the "Fields of Honor" series and starting research for a new project.

Connect with Sharon and learn more here.