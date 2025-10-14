Best selling author Mitch Albom discusses his new novel, GMA book club pick TWICE

Beloved bestselling author Mitch Albom returns with a powerful novel that explores love, second chances, and redemption with Albom's trademark heart and wit.

Twice follows the life of Alfie Logan, who discovers he has special powers to undo and relive any moment of his life. From schoolboy pranks as a child to correcting adolescent mistakes with crushes, Alfie can always try again. However, Alfie must always live with the consequences of his second try. As an adult, Alfie realizes his power doesn't work with love and makes a choice that will change his life forever.





Albom has written seven #1 New York Times bestsellers, including Tuesdays with Morrie.

Twice is a GMA Book Club pick for October.

