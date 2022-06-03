Best Buddies - MOD Pizza

There are 200 million people in the world living with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Best Buddies International has nearly 3,000 chapters around the world, positively impacting the lives of 800,000 people with and without IDD. According to National Core Indicators, 84% of adults with developmental disabilities do not have a paid job in the community. Best Buddies works with companies to encourage employers to hire people with IDD.

The Best Buddies Jobs program focuses on developing competitive, integrated jobs that allow participants to earn an income, pay taxes, and work in an environment alongside their peers, leading to full inclusion and independence.

MOD Pizza is a proud partner of Best Buddies to help support their mission to end the social, physical and economic isolation of people with IDD through employment. They have more than 300 team members with IDD working at their restaurants.

Learn more about Best Buddies International here.

Learn more about MOD Pizza here.