Beltone - Better Hearing and Speech Month

May is Better Hearing and Speech Month, and Beltone is working to reduce the stigma around hearing loss.

Coming to terms with hearing loss can feel overwhelming but ignoring it can make it worse and have a great impact on your family, social and work life. Have your hearing checked yearly to address any issues early on. Hearing loss is more than not being able to hear well - it affects people of all ages and is associated with other health concerns including an increased risk of dementia, falls and depression.

Technology has come a long way in helping people with hearing loss. Hearing aids can be fully digital, wireless, with app connectivity and streaming.

