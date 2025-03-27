Bella's Liquors celebrates legacy while keeping customers in the best of spirits

Bella’s Liquors offers a wide variety of beers, wines and liquors. From its origins as Bee Hive Inn & Package Store in 1964, it's been a family owned and operated store for four generations.

Family and community are at the heart of everything Bella's does. The store hosts weekly events that focus on giving back to the community and local charities and are committed to stocking the best of local breweries, wineries, and distilleries, including their newest offerings from Old Barn Brewery, Anne Arundel County’s first and only farm brewery.

Bella's also offers weekly discounts, including 10% off for Military, First Responders, Seniors (65+), Teachers and Employees of the Cape St. Claire Shopping Center on Mondays and a 15% wine discount on Tuesdays. You can also sign up for their rewards program and purchase a reusable shopping bag for 10% off future orders.

Learn more here, or follow the store on social media @bellasliquors