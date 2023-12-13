Beatlemania Lives On - Dana Klosner

Beatlemania Lives On: Superfans in the 2st Century was written by a fan, about the fans, and for the fans.

Journalist Dana Klosner has anthologized a collection of stories about superfans from every walk of life. Readers will meet fans who met and married at Beatleweek in Liverpool; those who had the chance to go onstage with Paul, got his autograph on some unusual places on their bodies, then got the signature permanently tattooed; and first-generation fans who saw The Beatles live and remember every detail as if it were yesterday.

Beatlemania has no age - in fact new fans are still discovering band. Thanks to updated tech, a track that John Lennon worked on before his death, Now and Then, was recently released featuring all four members.

Meet Dana at upcoming book signings both locally and at fan events. Follow her, buy the book, and learn more here.

