Be Ye Renewed Counseling - Covid Re-Entry Anxiety

If you're experiencing concern or unease about going back to our "old normal", you aren't alone. Covid re-entry anxiety is real, and help is available.

You may feel stressed, overwhelmed, or even just plain exhausted by the thought of a full day of social interaction at the office or attending a loved ones wedding. Focus on what you can control and try to strike a balance between staying well informed on the latest health information without becoming consumed by information.

Children are also feeling the affects of heightened anxiety as they head back to schools. Parents can help their children by listening and validation their fears, giving support and empathy, and being accessible.

Never feel ashamed to reach out to a mental health professional for help. Counseling services like Be Ye Renewed Counseling can aid in sort through these feelings and give solutions to help.

